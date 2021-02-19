Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Trading 5.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $78.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Triumph Bancorp traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.64. 175,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 155,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.53.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,372 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after buying an additional 388,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after buying an additional 228,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.