Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after buying an additional 653,675 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,182,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.84. 419,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,614,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $189.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

