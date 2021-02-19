Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $20.32 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.84. 419,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,614,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.