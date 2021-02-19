New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 201,400 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,791,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,400 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $473,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after buying an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.01. 303,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,614,778. The company has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

