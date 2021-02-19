State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,099 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 901,232 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $108,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in American Express by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 511,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $61,895,000 after acquiring an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 189,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,962 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,274. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

