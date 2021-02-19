Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after acquiring an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.83. 107,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

