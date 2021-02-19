Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%.
NYSE:APRN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 811,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.
