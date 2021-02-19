Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,216 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,527,000 after acquiring an additional 535,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.16. 960,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,140,639. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.