$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.69. Helen of Troy reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

HELE stock traded up $4.55 on Friday, reaching $230.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,765. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

