Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE CBB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 470,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,957. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

