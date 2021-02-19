Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE CBB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 470,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,957. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.05.
Cincinnati Bell Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.