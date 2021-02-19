SparksPay (SPK) Price Up 114.5% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 46.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 114.5% higher against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $91,653.91 and approximately $97.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010624 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,485,167 coins and its circulating supply is 9,402,240 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars.

