Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMI traded up $5.09 on Friday, reaching $246.76. 1,026,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

