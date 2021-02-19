Brokerages Set Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Target Price at $8.00

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,345.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 303,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 630.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 270,897 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,747 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 543,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,839. The company has a market capitalization of $409.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

