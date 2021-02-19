Hyman Charles D Has $14.17 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

KO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 457,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,861,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

