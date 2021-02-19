Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) Trading Down 0.1%

Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $39.47. Approximately 5,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) by 212.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,422 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 20.88% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

