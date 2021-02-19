SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Down 1.2%

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.73 and last traded at $74.66. Approximately 565,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 381,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,375,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,090,000 after buying an additional 159,649 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.