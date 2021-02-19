Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.05. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aurizon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Aurizon alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.