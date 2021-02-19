Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,118 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,430% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,288,000 after buying an additional 68,357 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,767,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $42.89. 610,973 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $37.91.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.