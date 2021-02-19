Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Fiverr International updated its FY 2021

Shares of FVRR stock traded up $14.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.19. 64,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,519. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -735.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.05.

FVRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.69.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

