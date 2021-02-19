Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.17. 388,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,532. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

