Analysts Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT at $37.71

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,892,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,709,000 after buying an additional 220,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,775. Vericel has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,148,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

