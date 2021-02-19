Brokerages Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05. The Travelers Companies reported earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $13.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $14.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

