SafeCapital Hits One Day Volume of $465.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $121,001.43 and $465.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00017103 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001461 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

