Innova (INN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $77.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Innova has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $134,140.84 and approximately $77.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010661 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

