Arrow Financial Corp Has $6.10 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.02. 184,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,072. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

