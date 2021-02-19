Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%.

Golden Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. 26,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $124.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.30.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.