AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.87. The stock had a trading volume of 82,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

