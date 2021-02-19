State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $226,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.28. 55,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,603. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.