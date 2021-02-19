Chagala Group (LON:CGLO) Trading Down 94.1%

Shares of Chagala Group Ltd (LON:CGLO) were down 94.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 44,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.95 ($0.08).

The firm has a market cap of £73,043.60 and a PE ratio of -9.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Chagala Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides facilities and services to the oil and gas companies, and their service providers in the Caspian region of Kazakhstan. It operates through Room and Rent Operations, and Food and Beverages Operations segments. The company offers residential and business accommodation, associated catering, leisure, transport, warehousing, and logistics support to companies involved in extracting oil and gas from Kazakhstan's Caspian region.

