Ignition Trading Up 68% Over Last 7 Days (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Ignition has a market cap of $158,270.71 and $217.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 68% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,484.13 or 1.00453864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00040387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00169616 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003378 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,400,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,386,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

