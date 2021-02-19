Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 102 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.88. 91,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,504. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

