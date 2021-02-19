Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.47. 44,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

