Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

NYSE MTRN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,857. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

