Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 865.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $10.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.64. The company had a trading volume of 54,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,214. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.67 and a 200-day moving average of $209.48.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.63.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

