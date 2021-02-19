AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,295 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.9% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

ADBE traded down $7.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $481.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,235. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

