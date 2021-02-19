Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 32.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,600 shares during the period.

Shares of AA traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 265,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,617. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.