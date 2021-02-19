Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

