Analysts Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) PT at $159.40

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.83. 16,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,294. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $203.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Credicorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

