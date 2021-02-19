Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce sales of $32.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.95 million to $32.36 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $42.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $128.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $129.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $133.02 million, with estimates ranging from $131.01 million to $135.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on CDR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,114. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $173.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,361 shares in the last quarter.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

