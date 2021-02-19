THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $227,097.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010699 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005159 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

