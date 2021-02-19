Steem Dollars Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,322.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $28.95 million and approximately $13,322.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $4.71 or 0.00008562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,061.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.08 or 0.01298702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.09 or 0.00436044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00031858 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004118 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003375 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,141,812 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SBDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.