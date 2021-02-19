Truist Raises Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $205.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

APPN traded down $6.19 on Friday, reaching $210.46. 53,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,391. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.53 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.86. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 20,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $2,696,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $3,423,918.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,121.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,054 shares of company stock worth $97,183,938 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

