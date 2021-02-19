600 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after buying an additional 295,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $833,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $310.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

