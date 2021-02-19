RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 79,145 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.80. 99,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,534. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.