Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $6.67 on Friday, reaching $120.10. 1,072,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,917. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

