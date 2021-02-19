National Bank Financial Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$3.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.88.

TSE TVE remained flat at $C$2.10 on Friday. 1,122,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,396. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$550.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

