Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.31.

Get Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) alerts:

Shares of SPB stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.52. 1,694,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,618. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.