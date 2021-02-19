Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.74.

WEF traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$615.32 million and a P/E ratio of -20.50. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.67.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

