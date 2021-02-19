Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.74.

WEF traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$615.32 million and a P/E ratio of -20.50. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.67.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.