Raymond James Analysts Give TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) a C$65.00 Price Target

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$65.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.80.

TSE:TRP traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.28.

In other news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

