Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.36.

RY traded up C$0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching C$109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$101.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$110.17.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.5000003 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$628,766.32.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

